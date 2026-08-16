An-Naml 27:65 قل لا يعلم من في السماوات والارض الغيب الا الله وما يشعرون ايان يبعثون ٦٥
Halaman 383 · Juz 20
قُل
لَّا
يَعۡلَمُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
أَيَّانَ
يُبۡعَثُونَ
٦٥
Katakanlah lagi: Tiada sesiapapun di langit dan di bumi yang mengetahui perkara yang ghaib melainkan Allah!" Dan tiadalah mereka menyedari bilakah masing-masing akan dibangkitkan hidup semula (sesudah mati).
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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