The community of Lot, in its excessive sexual indulgence, had stooped to homosexuality. Lot, trying to stir their conscience, said, ‘O, subjects of God! You have been given eyes to observe things and the moral sense to be able to differentiate between good and bad. Then, how can you indulge in conduct which amounts to open shamelessness?’ The community had no reply to this. They could not reject the prophet’s words on the basis of logical arguments. So, they resorted to violence against him. But, when this stage is reached, the time comes for God’s final decision to be made without further delay. So they were destroyed by a volcanic eruption. Lot’s wife was also not exempt from this fate either, as she was one of the unbelievers. God deals with individuals according to their personal conduct and not on the basis of their being someone’s relatives or on the basis of their worldly connections. One who gives serious consideration to the aforesaid events of history, will cry out with feeling, ‘I express my heartfelt gratitude to God, who has arranged for the guidance of humanity in every age!’ And then his heart will be filled with respect for those who dedicated their lives to God and completed the mission of providing God’s guidance to everyone.