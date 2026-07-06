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An-Naml
36
27:36
فلما جاء سليمان قال اتمدونن بمال فما اتاني الله خير مما اتاكم بل انتم بهديتكم تفرحون ٣٦
فَلَمَّا جَآءَ سُلَيْمَـٰنَ قَالَ أَتُمِدُّونَنِ بِمَالٍۢ فَمَآ ءَاتَىٰنِۦَ ٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌۭ مِّمَّآ ءَاتَىٰكُم بَلْ أَنتُم بِهَدِيَّتِكُمْ تَفْرَحُونَ ٣٦
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَ
سُلَيۡمَٰنَ
قَالَ
أَتُمِدُّونَنِ
بِمَالٖ
فَمَآ
ءَاتَىٰنِۦَ
ٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّمَّآ
ءَاتَىٰكُمۚ
بَلۡ
أَنتُم
بِهَدِيَّتِكُمۡ
تَفۡرَحُونَ
٣٦
Maka apabila (utusan pembawa hadiah itu) datang mengadap Nabi Sulaiman, berkatalah Nabi Sulaiman (kepadanya): "Tidaklah patut kamu memberikan kepadaku pemberian harta-benda, kerana apa yang telah diberikan Allah kepadaku lebih baik dari apa yang telah diberikanNya kepada kamu; (bukan aku yang memandang kepada pemberian hadiah) bahkan kamulah yang bergembira dengan hanya kekayaan yang dihadiahkan kepada kamu (atau yang kamu hadiahkan dengan perasaan megah).
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Maryam Nazar
Ikuti
17 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 8:48, 27:36, 8:45, 10:58, 36:58
When someone (evil within ourselves,jinn and mankind evil) offers us toxic drinks of temptations,desires and whisperings ,we should follow the example of Sulaiman Alaihisalam who said " What Allah has given me is better than what he has given you"
An-Naml 27:36
فَلَمَّا جَآءَ سُلَيۡمَٰنَ قَالَ أَتُمِدُّونَنِ بِمَالࣲ فَمَآ ءَاتَىٰنِۦَ ٱللَّهُ خَيۡرࣱ مِّمَّآ ءَاتَىٰكُمۚ بَلۡ أَنتُم بِهَدِيَّتِكُمۡ تَفۡرَحُونَ
So when they came to Solomon, he...
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9
0
Rahmah Salako
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 27:35-36
Leadership Cannot Be Bought 🎁
In today’s world, gifts and favours are often used to influence decisions. But the Qur’an reminds us: true leadership is not for sale.
When the Queen of Sheba sent an extravagant gift to Prophet Sulaiman (peace be upon him) in an attempt to win his favour, *his response was firm and dignified:*
Do you offer me wealth? What Allah has granted me is far greater than what He has granted you. No! It is you who rejoic...
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16
13
Tareq Abed
Ikuti
8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 27:35-36, 28:78-79, 18:95-98, 12:37
Amazing how the righteous when Allah blesses them with worldly talents use it to bring others closer to Allah, as Dhul qarnain did with his skill of building dams and Yousef did with his ability to interpret dreams or Solomon and his power and kingdom which Allah blessed him with. These blessings made them more humble to Allah and attributed it to him unlike the arrogant who attribute it to themself like Qaroon
4
0
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