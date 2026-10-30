Ma'arif al-Qur'an Tafsir: Al-Qiyamah Ayah 40

اَلَيْسَ ذٰلِكَ بِقٰدِرٍ عَلٰٓي اَنْ يُّحْيِۦ الْمَوْتٰى (Has He no power to give life to the dead?...(75:40). Can it be imagined that the Supreme Being in whose controlling power is death and life and the entire world is not able to bring the dead to life? The Holy Prophet is reported to have said: 'When anyone recites this verse of Surah Al-Qiyamah, he should say: بلی وانا علی ذالک من الشھدین۔ "Yes indeed I am among those who bear witness that He has the power to do it"'. The same Hadith narrative states that when a person recites Surah Tin and reaches the verse اَلَيْسَ اللّٰهُ بِاَحْكَمِ الْحٰكِمِيْنَ 'Is Allah not the Greatest Ruler of all the rulers? [ 95:8] ', he should utter the same words. The same Hadith states that when a person recites Surah Al-Mursalat and reaches the verse U ;'Now, in which discourse, after this, will they believe? [ 77:50] ', he should say فَبِاَيِّ حَدِيْثٍۢ بَعْدَهٗ يُؤْمِنُوْنَ 'I believe in Allah'