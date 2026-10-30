Tazkirul Quran Tafsir: Al-Qiyamah Ayah 38

In the beginning a human being enters the womb of his mother in the form of a drop. Then he develops and takes the shape of a leech (‘alaqa). He further develops and his limbs and features acquire their typical characteristics. Then, he emerges as a male or female. All these wonderful changes take place without any effort on the part of human beings. So, the system of nature which brings about such wonders every day, the creation of a new world after the present world should not be difficult. The fact is that the real impediment in the way of acceptance of Truth is egotism or conceit and not any dearth of arguments or reasoning.