Al-Qamar 54:18 كذبت عاد فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ١٨
Halaman 529 · Juz 27
كَذَّبَتۡ
عَادٞ
فَكَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
١٨
(Demikian juga) kaum Aad telah mendustakan Rasulnya (lalu mereka dibinasakan); maka perhatikanlah, bagaimana buruknya azabku dan kesan amaran-amaranKu!
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ
(on a day of calamity), against…
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ ر…