Al-Mursalaat 77:3 والناشرات نشرا ٣
Halaman 580 · Juz 29
وَٱلنَّٰشِرَٰتِ
نَشۡرٗا
٣
Dan demi (makhluk-makhluk) yang menyebarkan (pengajaran dan peringatan) dengan sebaran yang sesungguh-sungguhnya,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,
وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ
(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`…