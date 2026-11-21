Whatever a man does is put on record by God’s arrangement. Man’s intentions, his sayings and his deeds are all imprinted on the screen of the universe. Today this arrangement or system is not visible, but on the Day of Judgement a curtain will be raised. At that time man will be terrified to see that whatever he had been doing in the world under the impression that nobody knew about it, is so clearly recorded here that neither the smallest nor the greatest thing has been left out. On the Day of Judgement, the treatment meted out to a man by God will be based on thoroughly established facts, so much so that on that Day when he receives his reward or punishment for his deeds, he will know, beyond a shadow of doubt, that he is getting what he really deserves—nothing more and nothing less.