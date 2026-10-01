Ma'arif al-Qur'an Tafsir: Al-Insyiqaaq Ayah 3

وَإِذَا الْأَرْضُ مُدَّتْ (and when the earth will be stretched [ to give room to more people ]...84:3) The word madda means 'to stretch, spread, expand out'. Sayyidna Jabir ibn ` Abdullah ؓ narrates that the Holy Prophet said that on the Day of Judgment the earth will be stretched out like leather (or rubber) and expanded into a smooth plain, and there will be just enough space on it for all individuals of human race to keep their feet. To understand this tradition, it is necessary to keep in mind that on the Day of Resurrection all individuals who will have been born from the inception of creation till resurrection will be brought back to life simultaneously. Thus each individual will have just enough space on the earth where he could place his feet. [ Transmitted by Hakim with a good chain of authorities - Mazhari ].