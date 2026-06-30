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Al-Fatihah
2
1:2
الحمد لله رب العالمين ٢
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٢
Segala puji tertentu bagi Allah, Tuhan yang memelihara dan mentadbirkan sekalian alam.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Ali Ali
Ikuti
2 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:2
Bismillah.
As my teacher reached for his water bottle and casually took a sip—likely without giving it a second thought—a thought suddenly crossed my mind.
How would I feel if I gave someone not only water, but their entire life and every blessing within it, only for them to take it without a word of thanks? Not even the slightest sign of gratitude.
Even when something is given purely for the sake of Allah, expressing thanks is basic good char...
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21
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Ikuti
5 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:156, 1:2
Bismillah
For me, it feels like everything circles around two kalimāt:
“Alhamdulillāhi Rabbil-‘Ālamīn.”
All praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all worlds.
And:
“Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rāji‘ūn.”
Surely we belong to Allah, and surely to Him we return.
One teaches me how to receive life.
The other teaches me how to release it.
One rises from gratitude when something beautiful reaches my hands.
The other steadies me when something slips away...
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31
4
Sulaiman Selamat
Ikuti
7 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:2
A few months ago, I injured myself after a fall. Although the injury was only to my right thumb, I found it difficult to use my hand properly. Simple tasks became challenging—holding the kettle firmly to boil water each morning or doing basic washing and cleaning. At 64, with already weak knees, I even needed both hands to help me rise after prostrating myself in prayer. That fall also hurt my right ankle. While it wasn’t severe, it caused great ...
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16
4
Hina Hussain
Ikuti
8 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:2
Reflection on Surah Al-Fatihah — Ayah 1
الْحَمْدُ لِلّٰهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
In my reflection, I think that this ayah establishes the concept of Tawheed (the Oneness of Allah). Allah says that all praise and gratitude belong to Him alone, which shows that Allah is One and has no partner in praise, authority, or worship. The word “Alhamd” comes first because Allah is making praise universal and drawing attention toward Hamd itself, which points ...
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18
5
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
Ikuti
12 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:2
What happens inside your heart when you begin your day, or your prayer, with Alhamdulillah, not as a habit, but as a conscious decision to see your life through the lens of Allah’s favors?
Whenever I say Alhamdulillah throughout the day and during my prayers, it brings my heart a sense of ease. It's a constant reminder but who gave the ability to stand in prayer, and to breathe, and to wake up in the morning. No matter where I'm at in the worl...
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44
11
Jasmina Ahmed
Ikuti
16 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:2
I find myself overwhelmed by the thought that the Lord who created the seven heavens with His unimaginable vastness, order and beauty is the same Lord who created me and holds every detail of my life in His hands. The One who sustains entire worlds is also the One quietly arranging the path of my small life. So many times I have wanted things so desperately, believing they would bring me happiness, only to later realise that Allah’s plan for me w...
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7
0
aleena qamar
Ikuti
18 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:2
My heart feels content when I start my day with Alhamdulillahi rabbil ala' min 💓!
12
0
Salihu Abba
Ikuti
45 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 28:56, 1:2
Yesterday my daughter resisted taking her medication and it seemed she aspirated. My wife became emotional, but I stayed calm—not from indifference, but because in my heart I kept saying 'Yā Rabb.' I was reminding myself: Allah, the Rabb, preserves life with more care than any parent ever could.
In the past, I would have tried to explain this to my wife. But I’ve come to realize: words don’t create realization. The heart only awakens when Allah ...
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19
2
Munirah Aminullah
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 72:28, 1:2, 1:6
When Its Absence Speaks Volumes
During the Quran Reflect Zoom discussion in Ramadan, there was a discussion on the verse ٱهۡدِنَا ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلۡمُسۡتَقِيمَ. One of the questions asked was why there is no harf, such as الي orعلي, after kalimah اهدنا? I am not an Arabic student and only recently started learning Arabic. I don't know the answer to this. However, it piqued my curiosity, prompting me to consider two types of sentences or requests tha...
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26
13
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
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