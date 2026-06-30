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Al-Fatihah
1
1:1
بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم ١
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ١
بِسۡمِ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
١
Dengan nama Allah, Yang Maha Pemurah, lagi Maha Mengasihani.
Tafsir
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Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
Ikuti
12 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:1
How would your day feel different if every time you said Bismillah, you paused long enough to truly feel that Allah’s mercy is surrounding you, carrying you into that moment?
I often struggle throughout my day to rush everything. It's almost like I'm afraid of the experience, or I just want it to be over with. Sometimes this can look like me eating too fast, taking a shower too fast, ending a conversation abruptly, and not being fully present ...
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48
4
Jasmina Ahmed
Ikuti
17 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:1
when I pause at بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ I realise that Allah is teaching me how to begin life itself. The sentence removes the ego from the start. There is no “I” in the phrase. My actions disappear behind the name of Allah. It is as if the Qur’an is teaching that the believer should not begin with the self but with the name of our Lord.
35
0
Jasmina Ahmed
Ikuti
17 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:1
Growing up, so much of what I learned about the deen was about what’s ḥaraam and what’s ḥalal and so many reminders about the hellfire. It almost felt as if Allah was always waiting to punish us. The people who seemed the most “religious” often looked strict and judgemental that Islam began to feel heavy and gloomy. But reflecting on بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ slowly changed the way I see everything. If Allah Himself introduces Himse...
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26
2
aleena qamar
Ikuti
18 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:1
What I Personally feel is that if
I start every task, big or small,
with the name of Allah. Bismillah, then I would never be worrying about the outcome; rather, I'd feel content with whatever Allah has decreed for me.
25
0
Ahmad Hasan Al Burhan
Ikuti
20 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:1
The linguistic miracle of the words of Allah is that a small sentence delivers so many meanings but it carries few words. The grammar structure and universality it carries are among the signs that prove that it's from Allah alone. The linguistic Beauty Of Bismillah is that it carries a universal meaning that fits in every situation and a grammatical structure that was rarely used in Arabic. The word "Bi" in Bismillah is a grammatical preposition,...
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15
0
Halima Khatoon
Ikuti
20 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:1
The very first words of the Qur’an begin with:
“In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful.”
When someone has mastered a skill or holds great authority, they usually introduce themselves through that strength. A doctor introduces himself as a doctor. A leader introduces himself by his position. People define themselves by what they consider their highest achievement or power.
Now reflect on this: Allah ﷻ possesses absolute ...
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18
2
aaaa zzzz
Ikuti
21 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 1:1
Bismillah,
I remember the times when I was distant from the Quran. I remember the times when I would persist in wretched music, twisting my heart and my limbs and causing me to associate partners in my heart with other than Allah. Then, I remember that one faithful evening where I just felt like opening up the Quran and reading it. I don't know what the impulse was or where it came from, but it was guidance from Allah. I knew I was lost inside. ...
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18
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Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah Seterusnya