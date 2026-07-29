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Al-Baqarah
94
2:94
قل ان كانت لكم الدار الاخرة عند الله خالصة من دون الناس فتمنوا الموت ان كنتم صادقين ٩٤
قُلْ إِن كَانَتْ لَكُمُ ٱلدَّارُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةُ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ خَالِصَةًۭ مِّن دُونِ ٱلنَّاسِ فَتَمَنَّوُا۟ ٱلْمَوْتَ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰدِقِينَ ٩٤
قُلۡ
إِن
كَانَتۡ
لَكُمُ
ٱلدَّارُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةُ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
خَالِصَةٗ
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱلنَّاسِ
فَتَمَنَّوُاْ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٩٤
Katakanlah (wahai Muhammad kepada kaum Yahudi): "Kalau syurga negeri akhirat itu telah menjadi hak istimewa untuk kamu pada sisi hukum Allah, tidak boleh dicampuri oleh orang-orang lain (seperti yang kamu dakwakan itu), maka cita-citakanlah mati (supaya kamu dimatikan sekarang juga), jika betul kamu orang-orang yang benar".
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
ekaterina myachina
Ikuti
10 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:94-96
The Weight of This World
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:94–96) through the Hadith
Reading these ayahs, it becomes difficult not to notice how tightly the heart clings to this world.
The Qur’an says:
﴿قُلْ إِن كَانَتْ لَكُمُ الدَّارُ الْآخِرَةُ عِندَ اللَّهِ خَالِصَةً مِّن دُونِ النَّاسِ فَتَمَنَّوُا الْمَوْتَ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ﴾
“Say: If the Home of the Hereafter with Allah is exclusively for you apart from all others, then wish for death, if you ...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
9
2
sabah firdous
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
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13
3
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