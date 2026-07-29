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Al-Baqarah
90
2:90
بيسما اشتروا به انفسهم ان يكفروا بما انزل الله بغيا ان ينزل الله من فضله على من يشاء من عباده فباءوا بغضب على غضب وللكافرين عذاب مهين ٩٠
بِئْسَمَا ٱشْتَرَوْا۟ بِهِۦٓ أَنفُسَهُمْ أَن يَكْفُرُوا۟ بِمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ بَغْيًا أَن يُنَزِّلَ ٱللَّهُ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ عَلَىٰ مَن يَشَآءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِۦ ۖ فَبَآءُو بِغَضَبٍ عَلَىٰ غَضَبٍۢ ۚ وَلِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ عَذَابٌۭ مُّهِينٌۭ ٩٠
بِئۡسَمَا
ٱشۡتَرَوۡاْ
بِهِۦٓ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
أَن
يَكۡفُرُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
بَغۡيًا
أَن
يُنَزِّلَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
عَلَىٰ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِهِۦۖ
فَبَآءُو
بِغَضَبٍ
عَلَىٰ
غَضَبٖۚ
وَلِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
عَذَابٞ
مُّهِينٞ
٩٠
Sejahat-jahat perkara (yang mereka lakukan) ialah perbuatan mereka membeli kesenangan dirinya sendiri dengan mengingkari Al-Quran yang telah diturunkan oleh Allah, kerana dengki bahawa Allah menurunkan dari limpah kurniaNya (wahyu) kepada sesiapa yang dikehendakiNya di antara hamba-hambaNya (iaitu Nabi Muhammad s.a.w). Dengan sebab itu sudah sepatutnya mereka mendapat kemurkaan Allah bertalu-talu, dan orang-orang yang kafir itu akan beroleh azab sengsara yang menghinakan.
Tafsir
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Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Maryam Nazar
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 4:40, 2:90
Reflection made by sister few hours back made me to ponder on this verse .....jazakallah khair dear sister...
With Allah’s help, mercy and bounty, if we believers can absorb this verse to our hearts, there wont be any room for jealousy and resentment.
Focussing on the blessings of others, if we are envious, means that we are not happy or content with what Allah has given them. How can we even think that Allah has blessed them more than us when ...
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10
0
ekaterina myachina
Ikuti
10 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:89-90
What They Recognized
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:89–90) through the Hadith
Sometimes recognition comes before surrender.
The people described in these ayahs had long been waiting for a prophet.
Early scholars mention that some among Bani Israil recognized signs of the Prophet ﷺ from earlier revelation, prayed for victory through him, and spoke of his coming before he was sent.
Then comes the painful turn:
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُم مَّا عَرَفُوا كَفَرُو...
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6
3
sabah firdous
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
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13
3
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