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Al-Baqarah
80
2:80
وقالوا لن تمسنا النار الا اياما معدودة قل اتخذتم عند الله عهدا فلن يخلف الله عهده ام تقولون على الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٠
وَقَالُوا۟ لَن تَمَسَّنَا ٱلنَّارُ إِلَّآ أَيَّامًۭا مَّعْدُودَةًۭ ۚ قُلْ أَتَّخَذْتُمْ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ عَهْدًۭا فَلَن يُخْلِفَ ٱللَّهُ عَهْدَهُۥٓ ۖ أَمْ تَقُولُونَ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٨٠
وَقَالُواْ
لَن
تَمَسَّنَا
ٱلنَّارُ
إِلَّآ
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَةٗۚ
قُلۡ
أَتَّخَذۡتُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَهۡدٗا
فَلَن
يُخۡلِفَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَهۡدَهُۥٓۖ
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٠
Dan mereka berkata: "Kami tidak sekali-kali akan disentuh oleh api neraka kecuali beberapa hari yang tertentu". Katakanlah (wahai Muhammad): "Adakah kamu sudah mendapat janji dari Allah supaya (dengan itu) Allah tidak akan menyalahi janjiNya, atau hanya kamu mengatakan atas nama Allah sesuatu yang tidak kamu mengetahuinya?"
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Khaleda Islam
Ikuti
6 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:80
They also say, 'The fire of Hell is not going to touch us, and even if it does at all, it will be only for a few days.' Say, 'Have you obtained a promise from Allah which He would not break? Or, do you attribute to Allah things you do not know? ( 2:80)
** I am not sure if any of you have heard it or not that some Muslims believe being Muslim suffices for entering heaven. I have also heard that Muslims may get punishment for a while, but eventual...
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2
0
ekaterina myachina
Ikuti
11 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:80-82
A Few Numbered Days
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:80–82) through the Hadith
After assumption and inherited certainty,
these ayahs turn toward another danger that feels deeply familiar:
﴿وَقَالُوا لَن تَمَسَّنَا النَّارُ إِلَّا أَيَّامًا مَّعْدُودَةً﴾
“And they said: ‘The Fire will never touch us except for a few numbered days.’” (2:80)
Classical tafsir relates these words to some from Bani Israil who believed that any punishment would only be tempor...
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20
2
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