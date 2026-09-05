Al-Baqarah 2:80 وقالوا لن تمسنا النار الا اياما معدودة قل اتخذتم عند الله عهدا فلن يخلف الله عهده ام تقولون على الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٠
Halaman 12 · Juz 1
وَقَالُواْ
لَن
تَمَسَّنَا
ٱلنَّارُ
إِلَّآ
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَةٗۚ
قُلۡ
أَتَّخَذۡتُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَهۡدٗا
فَلَن
يُخۡلِفَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَهۡدَهُۥٓۖ
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٠
Dan mereka berkata: "Kami tidak sekali-kali akan disentuh oleh api neraka kecuali beberapa hari yang tertentu". Katakanlah (wahai Muhammad): "Adakah kamu sudah mendapat janji dari Allah supaya (dengan itu) Allah tidak akan menyalahi janjiNya, atau hanya kamu mengatakan atas nama Allah sesuatu yang tidak kamu mengetahuinya?"
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Jews hope They will only remain in the Fire for a Few Days
Allah mentioned the claim of the Jews, that the Fire will only touch them for a few days, and then they will be saved from it. Allah refuted this claim by saying,
قُلْ أَتَّخَذْتُمْ عِندَ اللَّهِ عَهْدًا
(Say (O Muhammad to them): "Have you…
The Jews hope They will only remain in the Fire for a Few Days
Allah mentioned the claim of the Jews, that the Fire will only touch them for a few days…