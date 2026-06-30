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Al-Baqarah
6
2:6
ان الذين كفروا سواء عليهم اانذرتهم ام لم تنذرهم لا يومنون ٦
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ سَوَآءٌ عَلَيْهِمْ ءَأَنذَرْتَهُمْ أَمْ لَمْ تُنذِرْهُمْ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ ٦
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
سَوَآءٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ءَأَنذَرۡتَهُمۡ
أَمۡ
لَمۡ
تُنذِرۡهُمۡ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٦
Sesungguhnya orang-orang kafir (yang tidak akan beriman), sama sahaja kepada mereka: sama ada engkau beri amaran kepadanya atau engkau tidak beri amaran, mereka tidak akan beriman.
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Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Jasmina Ahmed
Ikuti
15 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:6
Physiology has always been one of my favourite subject in medicine and one of the most fascinating thing about our body is the ability to heal itself, constantly adjusting, compensating, restoring balance without us even realising. The danger arises when the external insult persists and your body exhausts itself and is no longer able to compensate. It then reaches a state of decompensation and then eventually an irreversible state. And at that st...
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16
3
Sirotum Daud
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 27:42-44, 2:6, 91:7-10
Towards the end of Ramadan, I began to share my thoughts on the description of the muttaqeen at the beginning of Suratul-Baqarah. Allah willing, I wanted to continue on from there and look to the descriptions of disbelief and hypocrisy. Like the description of the muttaqeen, their descriptions can tell us much, except this time about the characteristics we should be wary of within ourselves.
We begin to recite once again, we look to how Allah de...
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10
3
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