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Al-Baqarah
54
2:54
واذ قال موسى لقومه يا قوم انكم ظلمتم انفسكم باتخاذكم العجل فتوبوا الى باريكم فاقتلوا انفسكم ذالكم خير لكم عند باريكم فتاب عليكم انه هو التواب الرحيم ٥٤
وَإِذْ قَالَ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِۦ يَـٰقَوْمِ إِنَّكُمْ ظَلَمْتُمْ أَنفُسَكُم بِٱتِّخَاذِكُمُ ٱلْعِجْلَ فَتُوبُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰ بَارِئِكُمْ فَٱقْتُلُوٓا۟ أَنفُسَكُمْ ذَٰلِكُمْ خَيْرٌۭ لَّكُمْ عِندَ بَارِئِكُمْ فَتَابَ عَلَيْكُمْ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٥٤
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
إِنَّكُمۡ
ظَلَمۡتُمۡ
أَنفُسَكُم
بِٱتِّخَاذِكُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
فَتُوبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَٱقۡتُلُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡ
عِندَ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥٤
Dan (kenangkanlah) ketika Nabi Musa berkata kepada kaumnya: " Wahai kaumku! Sesungguhnya kamu telah menganiaya diri kamu sendiri dengan sebab kamu menyembah patung anak lembu itu, maka bertaubatlah kamu kepada Allah yang menjadikan kamu; iaitu bunuhlah diri kamu. Yang demikian itu lebih baik bagi kamu di sisi Allah yang menjadikan kamu, supaya Allah menerima taubat kamu itu. Sesungguhnya Dia lah Yang Maha Pengampun (Penerima taubat), lagi Maha Mengasihani".
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Nadia L
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:54, 2:37
I remember hearing once that when Allah uses a similar phrasing in a surah, especially in a long one like Al-Baqarah, He is trying to draw our attention to something. For the longest time I would read these two ayahs, specifically the last part- 'Surely He is the Accepter of Repentance, Most Merciful' and think to myself what could be the connection between these two? The Children of Israel (Bani Israel) made a grave mistake-shirk but Adam (as) d...
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28
4
Eman Fatima
Ikuti
11 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:47-54
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
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24
4
ekaterina myachina
Ikuti
12 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:53-54
What Is Returned To
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:53–54) through the Hadith
There are moments when you begin to feel the weight of what you know was not right—
when something from the past settles more heavily than before,
and you recognize it as your own.
And in such moments,
what does it mean to return?
وَإِذْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْفُرْقَانَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَهْتَدُونَ
“And [recall] when We gave Musa the Scripture and the criterion tha...
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2
0
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:49-54
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Going though these verses and reflecting on how many times the children of Israel had to be reminded of the favours of God upon them struck something in me. Why would we have these written and so detailed in the Qur'an if not to serve as a reminder and warning for us too. I applied this to my life and thought about all the things that God has done for me that I've forgotten,all the times He saved me,all the times He ga...
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14
4
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