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Al-Baqarah
44
2:44
۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤
۞ أَتَأْمُرُونَ ٱلنَّاسَ بِٱلْبِرِّ وَتَنسَوْنَ أَنفُسَكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ ٤٤
۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
Patutkah kamu menyuruh manusia supaya berbuat kebaikan sedang kamu lupa akan diri kamu sendiri; padahal kamu semua membaca Kitab Allah, tidakkah kamu berakal?
Tafsir
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Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Heikal Ariff Elias
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:44
Ayat ini bukan pertama kali saya membacanya. Kita semua tentu pernah membacanya berkali-kali. Seringkali ayat ini dibaca untuk mengingatkan para pendakwah agar tidak hanya meningatkan sasaran dakwah tetapi mengabaikan diri mereka.
Namun, bulan ramadan tempoh hari saya membaca semula ayat ini, kali ini saya membacanya sebagai seorang bapa. Seringkali saya seperti mana ibu bapa yang lain mahu anak saya menjadi anak yang soleh. Saya mahu anak saya...
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2
1
Zeba Firdous
Ikuti
6 hari lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:44
This is only my reflection:
The verse emphasizes the hypocrisy of preaching righteousness while engaging in immoral behavior.
It's time to ask ourselves as believers if we are in the same situation. Sometimes we are very good at giving everyone advice based on the Quran and the sayings of the Prophet (pbuh), but when it comes to ourselves, we either don't follow them or our words don't match our actions.
demonstrating the absurdity of knowing...
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10
0
Alimelech Velez
Ikuti
23 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:44
SubhanAllah how often do we give people advice and encourage them to do good while we ourselves are lacking. Especially to our own kids, we often expect so much of them but we don’t practice what we’re preaching to them.
3
0
Amina Bilal
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:44
Around 3.5 years ago, I gave a presentation on a short story written by Sheikh Saadi in my class,
and this ayah was mentioned in that story.
That was my first proper introduction to this ayah, and i remember i found my voice shaking while presenting it because something inside me was being moved.
And since then, it has been one of my favorite ayahs and the one that I never forget to try to act upon.
The ayah that keeps me humble
The ayah that d...
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17
4
Abigail Kauppila
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:44
Allah سبحا نه و تعالى has put this Ayah in a part about Bani Israel. It is a total example for the believers to not fall into hypocrisy.
Hypocrisy is acting higher than you are. I used to strongly identify with the words 'Little Miss Perfect' because I tried my best in school and to impress everyone with my musical talents. I spent all my free time either at school, at work (sales associate at Gap Kids/Baby), or somewhere to practice the violin. ...
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5
1
Sameya Ali
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Surah 96 dan Ayat 58:19, 2:44
Importance of Education in Islam
Education is a privilege. It is for the well-being for our lives, the present and the future. It is the best way to learn how to read, write, listen and communicate with others. We become a refined person. It teaches us to think better and make sound decisions.
Statistics show teens and adults have 80% chance of living longer and healthier lives. With minimal education, one can only have low income jobs or skill...
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5
2
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:44
The funniest thing happened to me today, I was in an Uber and a little tired as I prepared for the ride home, the driver had the radio on and was gleefully singing along to the music from the radio. It is my usual style to nicely ask for the radio to be put off but he seemed so happy that I decided to let it slide while I tried to catch a nap while ignoring his adlibs and attempts to keep up with the musician..lol. The trip ended and I wanted to ...
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17
2
ekaterina myachina
Ikuti
13 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:44-46
What You Say, and What Finds Its Place
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:44–46) through the Hadith
There are moments when words come easily—
familiar, ready, already formed.
They are spoken, shared, even taught.
أَتَأْمُرُونَ ٱلنَّاسَ بِٱلْبِرِّ وَتَنسَوْنَ أَنفُسَكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ
“Do you command people to righteousness and forget yourselves while you recite the Scripture? Will you not understand?” (2:44)
The...
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4
4
Sarmad Bokhari
Ikuti
7 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:44-45
Usamah bin Zaid (ra) reported: the Messenger of Allah (sas) said, 'A man will be brought on the Day of Resurrection and will be cast into Hell; his intestines will pour forth and he will go round them as a donkey goes round a millstone. The inmates of Hell will gather round him and say: ‘What has happened to you? How are you here when you used to tell us to do goodand forbade us from doing evil?’ He will reply: ‘I was enjoining you to do good, bu...
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