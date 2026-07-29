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Al-Baqarah
38
2:38
قلنا اهبطوا منها جميعا فاما ياتينكم مني هدى فمن تبع هداي فلا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٣٨
قُلْنَا ٱهْبِطُوا۟ مِنْهَا جَمِيعًۭا ۖ فَإِمَّا يَأْتِيَنَّكُم مِّنِّى هُدًۭى فَمَن تَبِعَ هُدَاىَ فَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ٣٨
قُلۡنَا
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
مِنۡهَا
جَمِيعٗاۖ
فَإِمَّا
يَأۡتِيَنَّكُم
مِّنِّي
هُدٗى
فَمَن
تَبِعَ
هُدَايَ
فَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٣٨
Kami berfirman lagi: "Turunlah kamu semuanya dari syurga itu! Kemudian jika datang kepada kamu petunjuk dariKu (melalui Rasul-rasul dan Kitab-kitab yang diturunkan kepada mereka), maka sesiapa yang mengikuti petunjukKu itu nescaya tidak ada kebimbangan (dari sesuatu yang tidak baik) terhadap mereka, dan mereka pula tidak akan berdukacita".
Tafsir
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Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Mahnoor Badar
Ikuti
18 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:38
Bismillah!
Subhan Allah! Allah not just taught Adam A.S how to ask forgiveness, but also told him that if He will send hidayah do what. Isn't it mercy of our Rabb. He did not left us. He sent guidance through his books and Prophets. I am feeling too much overwhelmed with the feeling of thankfulness. We all know Allah guides us every moment of our lives, like if I give just a tiny example: Someone played recitation, and we were just passing by t...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
9
1
Monica
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:38
It is important to bring to consciousness when guidance appears throughout our lives - to recognise it. To accept it. And then to act upon it.
This concerns everyone, but especially convert muslims. Those who were not born as muslims, often reject the idea of Islam at first - if they are not yet ready to fully accept its calling. It comes in waves. Gradually. Until you suddenly find yourself repulsed by your past choices or things in your life t...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
11
4
Iraj Marjan
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:121, 2:38
As I sat with the first juz of the Quran, its eternal wisdom resonated deeply, as if I was experiencing it for the first time. The verses unfolded like a canvas, revealing new dimensions of life, purpose, and meaning. The familiarity of the text gave way to a profound sense of discovery, as if the Quran's guidance was awakening a deeper understanding within me.
The first juz of Quran masterfully weaves together the first and final episodes of hu...
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15
5
Lennin Antunish
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:38
Wow, the guidance from Allah allows me to exist in the world with no fear, nothing to grieve for all is ordianed by Allah, the most merciful.
13
0
Imtiaz Mohammed
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:38
Apart from teaching man how to repent Allah also promised to send guidance to man so he is not left alone. This is how revelation and prophethood was given as a gift by Allah to us so as to help to keep us on the straight path, according to the nature and spirit of Allah and not according to our lowly nature.
5
0
R. Ebied
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 10:62, 46:13, 2:277, 5:69, 2:112, 7:35, 2:274, 2:62, 2:38, 6:48, 39:61
Quranic Remedies to Overcome Fear and Sadness
Amidst difficult world news and tragedies as well as daily trials that we may experience, whom are those that can overcome fear and sadness, in this world and the next?
One of the ways these emotions are interpreted in the Quran is fear of what is yet to come and sadness is about what has passed in this world. While these verses don't negate the reality that we will feel fear or sadness as human be...
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26
1
Yomna Zahran
Ikuti
6 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:38
So, there is a way out of fear and grief. Life can be a bit easier with the guidance of Allah. In a world where everyone’s hearts are full of fear and sadness, there’s a possibility for you not to be. This is worth fighting for.
1
0
Yomna Zahran
Ikuti
6 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:38
So, there is a way out of fear and grief. Life can be a bit easier with the guidance of Allah. In a world where everyone’s hearts are full of fear and sadness, there’s a possibility for you not to be. This is worth fighting for.
3
0
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