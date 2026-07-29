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Al-Baqarah
263
2:263
۞ قول معروف ومغفرة خير من صدقة يتبعها اذى والله غني حليم ٢٦٣
۞ قَوْلٌۭ مَّعْرُوفٌۭ وَمَغْفِرَةٌ خَيْرٌۭ مِّن صَدَقَةٍۢ يَتْبَعُهَآ أَذًۭى ۗ وَٱللَّهُ غَنِىٌّ حَلِيمٌۭ ٢٦٣
۞ قَوۡلٞ
مَّعۡرُوفٞ
وَمَغۡفِرَةٌ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّن
صَدَقَةٖ
يَتۡبَعُهَآ
أَذٗىۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
غَنِيٌّ
حَلِيمٞ
٢٦٣
(Menolak peminta-peminta sedekah) dengan perkataan yang baik dan memaafkan (kesilapan mereka) adalah lebih baik daripada sedekah (pemberian) yang diiringi (dengan perbuatan atau perkataan yang) menyakitkan hati. Dan (ingatlah), Allah Maha Kaya, lagi Maha Penyabar.
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
R. Ebied
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:263
Your kind words to someone who is hurting, someone who is alone, someone who is looking for hope can be worth more than donating thousands of dollars followed by harm. Why? Because kind words are a form of 'jabr al khawatir' - an expression in arabic that loosely translates to mending one’s hurt/feelings.
Words have power. Words have impact. They can raise a spirit or demoralize it. They can mend a heart or hurt it. They can spark hope or dim i...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
45
6
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Ikuti
6 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:263
Reflecting on this verse and the one that proceeds it, two things easily come to mind and they both revolve around how Shaytan distracts us when we in the process of carrying out a good deed especially giving charity..The common thoughts that can some time plague you are 'Are they really in need' ? 'Are they pretending' or sometimes it could just be around the attitude of the one who is in need which may come off to you sometimes as 'entitled' or...
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6
1
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