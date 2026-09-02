In the foregoing verses, it was affirmed that the Holy Qur'an does not admit of any kind of doubt, and that if someone should have a suspicion as to its being the Word of God, he should try to produce even a small Surah comparable to it. These two verses refer to an objection raised by the disbelievers with regard to the Holy Qur'an, and provide an answer to them. They had been saying that had the Qur'an been the Word of Allah, it would not have employed contemptible creatures like an ant or a gnat in its parables, for such a thing goes against the sublimity and majesty of Allah, when it would embarrass even a man with some sense of dignity. The Holy Qur'an points out that when one intends to speak of a detestable thing or person or situation, in a parable, the use of a gnat or something even more contemptible neither transgresses the principles of eloquence or logic, nor does it go against the sense of dignity or modesty, and hence Allah does not feel shy in using such imagery. The Holy Qur'an also shows that doubts of this kind arise only in the minds of those whom their disbelief has drained of all power to see things in a proper perspective, while such empty misgivings never touch the minds and hearts of true believers.
Qur'anic Parables: Test and guidance
The Holy Qur'an proceeds to suggest even a raison d'etre for the use of such parables: they serve as a test for men. In the case of those who are ready to think and to understand, they become a source of guidance; but for those who refuse to understand, out of indifference or out of a stubborn hostility and denial, they are a cause of greater confusion and misguidance. In elaborating this point, the Holy Qur'an specifies that these parables throw into confusion only those disobedient and rebellious people who disavow the covenant they have made with Allah, break all those relationships which Allah has commanded them to keep intact, and consequently produce an ever-widening disorder and anarchy in the world.
Who is فاسق fasiq?
The Arabic word used by the Holy Qur'an in speaking of the disobedient is Al-fasiqin, its root being fasaqa which means to go outside or to stray beyond a limit'. In the terminology of the Shari'ah, fisq فسق signifies 'going beyond the circle of obedience to Allah, or transgressing the commandments of Allah'. Now, transgression does not stop at being merely disobedient in one's actions, but can sometimes lead to outright denial and disbelief. So, the word fasiq فاسق is applied to a disbeliever (kafir کافر ) as well - such a use of the word is frequent in the Holy Qur'an. A Muslim who is a habitual sinner is also called a fasiq فاسق - this is how the jurists (Fuqaha' ) ordinarily use the word, making the fasiq فاسق a counterpart of the kafir کافر on the opposite side. That is to say, a man who commits a major sin and does not repent, or who insists on committing minor sins and makes it a habit, would be called a fasiq فاسق in the terminology of the Fuqaha'; on the other hand, a man who commits such sins publicly and openly without being ashamed of it is called a kafir کافر . (See Mazhari)
Living by the Covenant with Allah
The Covenant which the transgressors disavow refers to the one that all men made with Allah before any of them came down to the earth. The Holy Qur'an says that Allah brought together the spirits of all men, and asked them: اَلَسْتُ بِرَبِّكُمْ :"Am I not your Lord?" And they replied with one voice: بَليٰ : "Yes" (7:172). This acceptance and affirmation of Allah as their only Lord and Master requires that men should in no way be disobedient to Him. Allah's books and His prophets come down to the world to remind them of this Covenant, to renew it, and to teach them in detail how to act upon it. Now, those who break this Covenant, how can they ever be expected to learn from the prophets and the books of Allah?
Injunctions and related considerations:
(1) Verse 26 shows if one intends to explain something useful or essential for the spiritual guidance of one's readers or listeners, it is neither sinful nor reprehensible to refer to something which is generally supposed to be contemptible or dirty, nor does it go against the dignity of the writer or the speaker. Examples of the use of such images or parables occur in the Holy Qur'an, the Hadith, and in the writings of the Sufis and other great Muslim scholars, all of whom have disregarded the habitual idea of modesty or seriousness in the interest of the real object to be attained.
(2) The reference to the disavowing of one's covenant with Allah indicates that the infringement of a contract or agreement made with one's fellow men is a grave sin, which may have the consequence of depriving a man of the ability to do good deeds.
(3) Verse 27 shows that it is essential for us to maintain the relationships which the Shari'ah has commanded us to keep intact, and that it is forbidden to break them. Indeed, religion itself signifies the divinely ordained laws which bind us to fulfil our obligations with regard to Allah (Huququllah) and with regard to His servants (Huquq al-‘Ibad). According to this verse, the fundamental cause of disorder in human society is the sundering of these relationships.
The Holy Qur'an says that real losers are those who go against divine commandments. There is a suggestion here that real loss pertains to the other world, the loss of this world being too small a thing to be worthy of serious consideration.