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Al-Baqarah
236
2:236
لا جناح عليكم ان طلقتم النساء ما لم تمسوهن او تفرضوا لهن فريضة ومتعوهن على الموسع قدره وعلى المقتر قدره متاعا بالمعروف حقا على المحسنين ٢٣٦
لَّا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكُمْ إِن طَلَّقْتُمُ ٱلنِّسَآءَ مَا لَمْ تَمَسُّوهُنَّ أَوْ تَفْرِضُوا۟ لَهُنَّ فَرِيضَةًۭ ۚ وَمَتِّعُوهُنَّ عَلَى ٱلْمُوسِعِ قَدَرُهُۥ وَعَلَى ٱلْمُقْتِرِ قَدَرُهُۥ مَتَـٰعًۢا بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ ۖ حَقًّا عَلَى ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٢٣٦
لَّا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
إِن
طَلَّقۡتُمُ
ٱلنِّسَآءَ
مَا
لَمۡ
تَمَسُّوهُنَّ
أَوۡ
تَفۡرِضُواْ
لَهُنَّ
فَرِيضَةٗۚ
وَمَتِّعُوهُنَّ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمُوسِعِ
قَدَرُهُۥ
وَعَلَى
ٱلۡمُقۡتِرِ
قَدَرُهُۥ
مَتَٰعَۢا
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِۖ
حَقًّا
عَلَى
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٢٣٦
Tidaklah kamu bersalah dan tidaklah kamu menanggung bayaran maskahwin) jika kamu menceraikan isteri-isteri kamu sebelum kamu sentuh (bercampur) dengan mereka atau (sebelum) kamu menetapkan maskahwin untuk mereka. Walaupun demikian, hendaklah kamu memberi "Mut'ah" (pemberian saguhati) kepada mereka (yang diceraikan itu). Iaitu: suami yang senang (hendaklah memberi saguhati itu) menurut ukuran kemampuannya; dan suami yang susah pula menurut ukuran kemampuannya, sebagai pemberian saguhati menurut yang patut, lagi menjadi satu kewajipan atas orang-orang (yang mahu) berbuat kebaikan.
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