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Al-Baqarah
219
2:219
۞ يسالونك عن الخمر والميسر قل فيهما اثم كبير ومنافع للناس واثمهما اكبر من نفعهما ويسالونك ماذا ينفقون قل العفو كذالك يبين الله لكم الايات لعلكم تتفكرون ٢١٩
۞ يَسْـَٔلُونَكَ عَنِ ٱلْخَمْرِ وَٱلْمَيْسِرِ ۖ قُلْ فِيهِمَآ إِثْمٌۭ كَبِيرٌۭ وَمَنَـٰفِعُ لِلنَّاسِ وَإِثْمُهُمَآ أَكْبَرُ مِن نَّفْعِهِمَا ۗ وَيَسْـَٔلُونَكَ مَاذَا يُنفِقُونَ قُلِ ٱلْعَفْوَ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ ٱللَّهُ لَكُمُ ٱلْـَٔايَـٰتِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَفَكَّرُونَ ٢١٩
۞ يَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
عَنِ
ٱلۡخَمۡرِ
وَٱلۡمَيۡسِرِۖ
قُلۡ
فِيهِمَآ
إِثۡمٞ
كَبِيرٞ
وَمَنَٰفِعُ
لِلنَّاسِ
وَإِثۡمُهُمَآ
أَكۡبَرُ
مِن
نَّفۡعِهِمَاۗ
وَيَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
مَاذَا
يُنفِقُونَۖ
قُلِ
ٱلۡعَفۡوَۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
يُبَيِّنُ
ٱللَّهُ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَفَكَّرُونَ
٢١٩
Mereka bertanya kepadamu (Wahai Muhammad) mengenai arak dan judi. Katakanlah: "Pada keduanya ada dosa besar dan ada pula beberapa manfaat bagi manusia tetapi dosa keduanya lebih besar daripada manfaatnya dan mereka bertanya pula kepadamu: Apakah yang mereka akan belanjakan (dermakan)? Katakanlah: "Dermakanlah - apa-apa) yang berlebih dari keperluan (kamu). Demikianlah Allah menerangkan kepada kamu ayat-ayatNya (keterangan-keterangan hukumNya) supaya kamu berfikir:
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Nadia
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 5:90, 2:219, 4:43
I just read something that mentioned how Allah went slow on forbidding wine. It wasn't an immediate command to not drink wine, in surah Baqarah, Allah mentions the harm that alcohol causes but he didn't say anything else. Then in surah Nisa, Allah says not to approach prayer when in a state of intoxication. Then, in surah Ma'idah, He finally says to avoid it. Allah was so merciful to the people of that time, and he gradually made it forbidden so ...
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A Siddiqui
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:219
This is a verse contained in this week's reading for The Global Quranic Calendar Quranic Calendar
I've always found this part of verse 2:219 so interesting: 'They ask you [Prophet] about intoxicants and gambling: say, ‘There is great sin in both, and some benefit for people: the sin is greater than the benefit.’'
This contains such an important lesson for us to recognize - sometimes there can be benefits that come along with committing certain...
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21
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Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:219
﷽
There are many verses in the Quran emphasizing charity but verse 219 from Surah Al-Baqarah is a real wake-up call from the Divine. Allah SWT says:
ويسلونك ماذا ينفقون
They ask you ( O Prophet), 'What should they spend?'
قل العفو
Say, 'The excess' (All that is beyond your essential needs)
Just think about it for a moment. 'The excess.' It's a direct challenge to our modern sensibilities, our consumer-driven culture. We're so used to accumu...
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6
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A Siddiqui
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:219, 5:90-91
One of my cousins tested Covid positive and has zero symptoms. Masha'Allah, she feels healthy and continues to work from home and has been keeping up with her normal exercise routine. Other people who get Covid 19 end up in the ICU or die from the disease. Many people are somewhere in between, some with long-term side effects.
Because the virus is harmful for many people and detrimental to our communities (for example, the overburdening of the ...
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