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Al-Baqarah
218
2:218
ان الذين امنوا والذين هاجروا وجاهدوا في سبيل الله اولايك يرجون رحمت الله والله غفور رحيم ٢١٨
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱلَّذِينَ هَاجَرُوا۟ وَجَـٰهَدُوا۟ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يَرْجُونَ رَحْمَتَ ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ غَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ٢١٨
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
هَاجَرُواْ
وَجَٰهَدُواْ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
يَرۡجُونَ
رَحۡمَتَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
٢١٨
Sesungguhnya orang-orang yang beriman, dan orang-orang yang berhijrah serta berjuang pada jalan Allah (untuk menegakkan ugama Islam), mereka itulah orang-orang yang mengharapkan rahmat Allah. Dan (ingatlah), Allah Maha Pengampun, lagi Maha Mengasihani.
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Kulsum Maniar
Ikuti
4 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:218
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
I keep coming back to this sentiment over and over again in my reflections — but it needs the repetition, because of the importance it carries.
This passage in surat Al Baqarah is about struggling in the cause of Allah ﷻ . For me, reading these passages, it reminds me of the human struggle against the lower self. And it gives me encouragement when I hear Allah ﷻ describe the importance of defending ourselves and being fi...
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19
0
hafeez saba
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 28:22, 18:28, 2:218
'The Transformative Power of Righteous Companionship and Environment'
The environment has a profound impact on an individual's life, much like the effect of wind on a candle flame. If the wind is gentle and favorable, the flame grows brighter and stronger. However, if the wind is strong and opposing, the flame begins to flicker and eventually dies out. Similarly, the environment has a deep influence on a person’s faith and spirituality.
When so...
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14
4
Nadrah
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:218
In this verse, there are three main points for us to ponder and take action to have Allah’s Mercy. Allah’s Mercy is for
1. those who believed (Iman)
2. those who emigrated (hijrah)
3. those who struggled (jihad)
We must act upon these three (above) because Allah said so in Al-Quran. Just know, Allah would never make it hard for us in seeking His Forgiveness. If you did wrong, it’s ok. Ask for Allah’s forgiveness. Always try to increase our fait...
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