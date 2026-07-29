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Al-Baqarah
205
2:205
واذا تولى سعى في الارض ليفسد فيها ويهلك الحرث والنسل والله لا يحب الفساد ٢٠٥
وَإِذَا تَوَلَّىٰ سَعَىٰ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ لِيُفْسِدَ فِيهَا وَيُهْلِكَ ٱلْحَرْثَ وَٱلنَّسْلَ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ ٱلْفَسَادَ ٢٠٥
وَإِذَا
تَوَلَّىٰ
سَعَىٰ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
لِيُفۡسِدَ
فِيهَا
وَيُهۡلِكَ
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
وَٱلنَّسۡلَۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
لَا
يُحِبُّ
ٱلۡفَسَادَ
٢٠٥
Kemudian apabila ia pergi (dengan mendapat hajatnya), berusahalah ia di bumi, untuk melakukan bencana padanya, dan membinasakan tanaman-tanaman dan keturunan (binatang ternak dan manusia; sedang Allah tidak suka kepada bencana kerosakan.
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Anthony Den Braven
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:205
This ayah encapsulates a TRULY important vision conveying the predicaments of tyranny. 'Those [hypocrties] who leave you, will spread mischief in the land' - those who assume the position of the incumbent by demagogic qualities, may pose a grave peril. If they polarize the society, abscond from its primeval foundations, such as the pertaining notion of hypocrites repudiating Allah, they will attempt to undermine the societal interests.
1
1
Sherene Mansor
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 18:110, 2:200-201, 22:78, 2:204-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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