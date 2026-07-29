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Al-Baqarah
19
2:19
او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
أَوْ كَصَيِّبٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ فِيهِ ظُلُمَـٰتٌۭ وَرَعْدٌۭ وَبَرْقٌۭ يَجْعَلُونَ أَصَـٰبِعَهُمْ فِىٓ ءَاذَانِهِم مِّنَ ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ حَذَرَ ٱلْمَوْتِ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ مُحِيطٌۢ بِٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ١٩
أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
Atau (bandingannya) seperti (orang-orang yang ditimpa) hujan lebat dari langit, bersama dengan gelap-gelita, dan guruh serta kilat; mereka menyumbat jarinya ke dalam telinga masing-masing dari mendengar suara petir, kerana mereka takut mati. (Masakan mereka boleh terlepas), sedang (pengetahuan dan kekuasaan) Allah meliputi orang-orang yang kafir itu.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
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Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Sherene Mansor
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 11:24, 2:19, 74:49-51, 24:40, 24:35
In Sūrah An Nuur Allah talks about 2 opposing realities. The believers and the non believers.
I see this being played in the comments sections of social media platforms now; especially to the response of posts on the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
On the one hand the condition of the believer who has found the Light and is illuminated in Light.
As opposed to those who are under layers and layers of shadows and darknesses.
The new Muslim reverts sh...
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11
6
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
Ikuti
6 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:19
To the hypocrite, the Quran is a storm cloud that descends from the sky. Its darkness is the mention of unbelief therein, its thunder is its alarming threats, and its lightning is its clear proofs and evidences to its truth.
He plugs his ears to block out the truth’s powerful ring, for he fears that he might be convinced of the it and have to leave his current beliefs, which he considers to be death.
(Taken from Tafseer al-Jalalayn)
15
1
tareq abed
Ikuti
8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:19-20
A rainstorm overall brings goodness, though the darkness in the sky is uncertainty, and the thunder causes fear, while the lightning brings light to the dark sky. The munafiq is in this state with his belief, between the darkness of uncertainty and confusion and doubt, the thunder of fear over their own interests and how Islam might compromise that, along with the fear of having to make sacrifices for the religion, and ocassionally they get the ...
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8
0
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