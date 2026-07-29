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Al-Baqarah
165
2:165
ومن الناس من يتخذ من دون الله اندادا يحبونهم كحب الله والذين امنوا اشد حبا لله ولو يرى الذين ظلموا اذ يرون العذاب ان القوة لله جميعا وان الله شديد العذاب ١٦٥
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ أَندَادًۭا يُحِبُّونَهُمْ كَحُبِّ ٱللَّهِ ۖ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ أَشَدُّ حُبًّۭا لِّلَّهِ ۗ وَلَوْ يَرَى ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوٓا۟ إِذْ يَرَوْنَ ٱلْعَذَابَ أَنَّ ٱلْقُوَّةَ لِلَّهِ جَمِيعًۭا وَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ شَدِيدُ ٱلْعَذَابِ ١٦٥
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَتَّخِذُ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
يُحِبُّونَهُمۡ
كَحُبِّ
ٱللَّهِۖ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُوٓاْ
أَشَدُّ
حُبّٗا
لِّلَّهِۗ
وَلَوۡ
يَرَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُوٓاْ
إِذۡ
يَرَوۡنَ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
أَنَّ
ٱلۡقُوَّةَ
لِلَّهِ
جَمِيعٗا
وَأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
شَدِيدُ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
١٦٥
(Walaupun demikian), ada juga di antara manusia yang mengambil selain dari Allah (untuk menjadi) sekutu-sekutu (Allah), mereka mencintainya, (memuja dan mentaatinya) sebagaimana mereka mencintai Allah; sedang orang-orang yang beriman itu lebih cinta (taat) kepada Allah. Dan kalaulah orang-orang yang melakukan kezaliman (syirik) itu mengetahui ketika mereka melihat azab pada hari akhirat kelak, bahawa sesungguhnya kekuatan dan kekuasaan itu semuanya tertentu bagi Allah, dan bahawa sesungguhnya Allah Maha berat azab seksaNya, (nescaya mereka tidak melakukan kezaliman itu).
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Ali Ali
Ikuti
22 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:165
Bismillāh.
“Still there are some who take others as Allah’s equal—they love them as they should love Allah—but the ˹true˺ believers love Allah even more.”
— Qur'an 2:165
I wonder what kind of love it was —
that seeped so deeply into his heart.
He ﷺ sat in the lap of his wife, Aisha bint Abi Bakr.
A moment so close. So warm. So human.
Yet with a longing beyond this world, he said:
“The Highest Companion.”
Again.
And again.
What kind of love...
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8
3
R. Ebied
Ikuti
24 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:165
Bring us back ya Allah over and over again
Bring us back to your love
To your peace
To your healing
To your home
To your light
To the sun of our soul
To the life of our heart
To You
and only You.
11
0
درآآب بنت مللك
Ikuti
30 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:165
My Reflection
بِسْمِ اللّٰهِ
وَمِنَ النَّاسِ مَن يَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِ اللّٰهِ أَندَادًا يُحِبُّونَهُمْ كَحُبِّ اللّٰهِ ۖ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَشَدُّ حُبًّا لِّلّٰهِ
( 2 - 165 )
And among mankind are some who take, besides Allah, rivals. They love them as they love Allah. But those who believe are stronger in their love for Allah.
Subḥan Allah!
While reflecting upon this verse, I came to a realization that this life is a journey marked by a con...
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3
A N
Ikuti
34 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:165
I've been reflecting on subtle ways in modern Western society that one may slip into this category of people who take others as equals to Allah and love as they should love Allah:
1. Prioritizing career/wealth over obeying Allah
2. Allowing family/loved ones to distract us from prayer on time
3. Compromising deen out of desire to be accepted by others
4. Believing that anyone other than Allah has ultimate power to help us in our times of need (e...
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Dr Sewera Quaisar
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:165
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
I am a woman of 40 sth years. I have I love you wars with my kids all the time. Alhamdolillah for such Word Wars. I say I love you and they go «I love you more»
And after a marathon of exchanges, I have the last one but I love you more. At which my son goes, but mummy……I love you a trillion gazillion infinite ♾️ more more more more more………
I remember the time when my first pregnancy miscarried. Then Somehow, all news I ...
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14
5
Rabi'a Brown
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:165, 2:185-186
It’s been a little over three years since I took my shahada, and I’m still a beginner with the Arabic language. Allah SWT has given me openings, more so in the last few months, and I now enjoy collecting vocabulary words and doing deep dives on tajwid. Alhamdulillah.
But that wasn’t always so. When I was brand new to Islam, I brought many of my kafr ways with me right into my new life. First and foremost among them was the concept that I was som...
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38
27
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:165
Bismillah
All the love we feel in this world — whether it’s for our parents, children, spouse, friends, or anyone dear to us — feels very real, very deep, and at times, soul-touching. But if we pause and reflect, we notice that none of these loves are permanent. They fluctuate, they can bring pain, and sometimes even betrayal.
So the question arises: if these loves feel so pure, then why are they so fragile?
The answer lies in understanding t...
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19
6
hafeez saba
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:165
The essence of loving Allah, where true devotion to the Creator brings inner peace and freedom. When we love Allah above all, our actions naturally align with His will, and we seek to please Him in everything we do. This love fills our hearts with contentment, knowing that Allah is always watching, protecting, and providing for us. With trust in Him (tawakkul), we don't blame circumstances but find solace in His plan.
Loving Allah brings immense...
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12
4
Heba Elsharif
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:165
There are many different types of love. Family love, love for your spouse, and many more. But I'm here to talk about divine love. Forming a truly unbreakable bond with Allah. Almost everyone (except for the disbelievers, astaghfirullah) loves Allah, but not many people actually LOVE Allah. I'm not here to give advice about how to love Allah. I just want to remind everyone to form a bond with Allah, to love him, to care for and be kind to his cr...
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4
Meagan Hotchkiss Trejo
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 6:110, 2:165, 57:3
Strengthen Your Faith, Strengthen Your Heart
Want a stronger faith? A firmer heart? It's all about connection. Connect with Allah ﷻ prayer, dive deep into the Quran, learn all you can about Islam, and surround yourself with positive influences.
Remember, building a strong faith takes time. Be patient, persevere, and trust Allah ﷻ. Your heart will thank you.
Al-Nu’man ibn Bashir reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, ...
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