Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
142
2:142
۞ سيقول السفهاء من الناس ما ولاهم عن قبلتهم التي كانوا عليها قل لله المشرق والمغرب يهدي من يشاء الى صراط مستقيم ١٤٢
۞ سَيَقُولُ ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ مِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَا وَلَّىٰهُمْ عَن قِبْلَتِهِمُ ٱلَّتِى كَانُوا۟ عَلَيْهَا ۚ قُل لِّلَّهِ ٱلْمَشْرِقُ وَٱلْمَغْرِبُ ۚ يَهْدِى مَن يَشَآءُ إِلَىٰ صِرَٰطٍۢ مُّسْتَقِيمٍۢ ١٤٢
۞ سَيَقُولُ
ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَا
وَلَّىٰهُمۡ
عَن
قِبۡلَتِهِمُ
ٱلَّتِي
كَانُواْ
عَلَيۡهَاۚ
قُل
لِّلَّهِ
ٱلۡمَشۡرِقُ
وَٱلۡمَغۡرِبُۚ
يَهۡدِي
مَن
يَشَآءُ
إِلَىٰ
صِرَٰطٖ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٖ
١٤٢
Orang-orang bodoh (yang kurang akal pertimbangannya) akan berkata: "Apa sebabnya yang menjadikan orang-orang Islam berpaling dari kiblat yang mereka mengadapnya selama ini?" Katakanlah (wahai Muhammad): "Timur dan barat adalah kepunyaan Allah - (maka ke pihak mana sahaja kita diarahkan Allah mengadapnya, wajiblah kita mematuhiNya); Allah yang memberikan petunjuk hidayahNya kepada sesiapa yang dikehendakiNya ke jalan yang lurus".
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Rafidah Sidek
Ikuti
18 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:142
#MyTadabbur
Doubt Becomes A Barrier To Our Journey Towards Taqwa. Understand The Wisdom And Values Behind Change By Asking, “For What And For Whom Am I Changing?”
#MyReflection
The Battle Of Mujahadah Begins As Ramadan Comes To An End
If the acts of goodness we carried out during the 30 days of Ramadan were meant to strengthen our faith and deepen our taqwa, then there should be no reason for us not to stay consistent in continuing those de...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
7
0
Munther El-Alami
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:142
.. فحيثما وَجَّهَنا توجَّهْنا.
... So wherever He ﷻ directs us, we face.
A reflection from تفسير الميسر.
In the order the Qur'an has been preserved, this is the first mention of الصراط المستقيم - The Straight Path - since the opening chapter of the Qur'an and, specifically, the dua in ayah 6 wherein we ask for guidance to it.
And what a powerful reminder of اسلام - submission.
1) Guidance belongs to Allah ﷻ.
This ayah comes after 21 page...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
13
3
tareq abed
Ikuti
8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:142, 5:16, 47:17
It Is important to realize when Allah sais He guides whom He wills, that guidance is only in the hands of Allah and he gives it based on the means (asbab) taken by the servant to achieve that guidance . The same way rizq and provision is only on Allahs hands and he gives it to whom he wills but the servant is expected to exhaust the means in reaching the provision Allah has decreed for him. So we see in the 2 following verses some of the means of...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
2
1
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya