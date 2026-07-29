Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
136
2:136
قولوا امنا بالله وما انزل الينا وما انزل الى ابراهيم واسماعيل واسحاق ويعقوب والاسباط وما اوتي موسى وعيسى وما اوتي النبيون من ربهم لا نفرق بين احد منهم ونحن له مسلمون ١٣٦
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
قُولُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
بِٱللَّهِ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡنَا
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَىٰٓ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَ
وَٱلۡأَسۡبَاطِ
وَمَآ
أُوتِيَ
مُوسَىٰ
وَعِيسَىٰ
وَمَآ
أُوتِيَ
ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ
مِن
رَّبِّهِمۡ
لَا
نُفَرِّقُ
بَيۡنَ
أَحَدٖ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
وَنَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
مُسۡلِمُونَ
١٣٦
Katakanlah (wahai orang-orang yang beriman): "Kami beriman kepada Allah, dan kepada apa yang diturunkan kepada kami (Al-Quran), dan kepada apa yang diturunkan kepada Nabi Ibrahim dan Nabi Ismail dan Nabi Ishak dan Nabi Yaakub serta anak-anaknya, dan juga kepada apa yang diberikan kepada Nabi Musa (Taurat) dan Nabi Isa (Injil), dan kepada apa yang diberikan kepada Nabi-nabi dari Tuhan mereka; kami tidak membeza-bezakan antara seseorang dari mereka (sebagaimana yang kamu - Yahudi dan Nasrani - membeza-bezakannya); dan kami semua adalah Islam (berserah diri, tunduk taat) kepada Allah semata-mata".
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
tareq abed
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 3:84, 2:136
عيسى والنبيون من ربهم 3:84
2:136 عيسى وما أوتي النبيون من ربهم
In the above two passages, Allah (SWT) makes mention of the Prophets who we were commanded to believe in as Muslims. The two verses are largely similar with some exceptions. I have pointed out the differences in the way the verses start in a previous post which you may read (
https://quranreflect.com/posts/2370
). However, here I would like to highlight the difference in how Jesus (...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
2
1
tareq abed
Ikuti
7 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 3:84, 2:136
In Surah al Baqara, Allah SWT used the plural imperative command speaking to the believers commanding them to 'say' what follows in the verse. However, in Al Imran he uses the singular imperative, speaking only to the Prophet PBUH. Another interesting difference between the 2 verses is that in surah al Baqarah, Allah SWT sais 'revealed to us' or إلينا while in Al Imran it uses 'revealed upon or down to us' or علينا.
So in Surah Al Baqara , when...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
8
6
tareq abed
Ikuti
8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:136
An important proof that iman is belief in the heart , along with saying it on the tongue , and action of the limbs . The proof here Is the command to proclaim this faith on your tongue out loud so others can hear , and it's not permissible to refrain from proclaiming your belief as a Muslim unless prevented by duress or fear of death (ikrah)
0
0
Almas K.
Ikuti
11 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
12
8
Reshad Noorzay
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya