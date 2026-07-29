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Al-Baqarah
128
2:128
ربنا واجعلنا مسلمين لك ومن ذريتنا امة مسلمة لك وارنا مناسكنا وتب علينا انك انت التواب الرحيم ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا وَٱجْعَلْنَا مُسْلِمَيْنِ لَكَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ أُمَّةًۭ مُّسْلِمَةًۭ لَّكَ وَأَرِنَا مَنَاسِكَنَا وَتُبْ عَلَيْنَآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا
وَٱجۡعَلۡنَا
مُسۡلِمَيۡنِ
لَكَ
وَمِن
ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ
أُمَّةٗ
مُّسۡلِمَةٗ
لَّكَ
وَأَرِنَا
مَنَاسِكَنَا
وَتُبۡ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٢٨
"Wahai Tuhan kami! Jadikanlah kami berdua: orang-orang Islam (yang berserah diri) kepadaMu, dan jadikanlah daripada keturunan kami: umat Islam (yang berserah diri) kepadamu, dan tunjukkanlah kepada kami syariat dan cara-cara ibadat kami, dan terimalah taubat kami; sesungguhnya Engkaulah Maha Penerima taubat, lagi Maha Mengasihani;
Tafsir
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Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Yomna Zahran
Ikuti
6 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:128
How beautiful is this duaa of Ibrahim and Ismael. Amen.
2
0
ekaterina myachina
Ikuti
2 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:126-128
Accept From Us
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:126–128) through Hadith
The Qur'an does not tell us how long Ibrahim and Ismail (ʿalayhima al-salam) spent raising the foundations of the Kaʿbah.
It does not describe the weight of the stones.
Or the height of the walls.
Or the moment the work was finished.
Instead, while mentioning the building of the House,
the Qur'an preserves the prayer of its builders.
وَإِذْ يَرْفَعُ إِبْرَاهِيمُ الْقَوَاعِدَ مِ...
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10
2
Almas K.
Ikuti
11 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
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8
Nuzhath Fatima
Ikuti
14 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:127-128
Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS) built the Kaaba, the sacred house of Allah, the first house established for mankind. Millions of Muslims face it in salah and visit it for Umrah and Hajj, and with every act of worship performed there, their builders continue to earn rewards.
This blessed structure holds a special place in the hearts of believers. Allah chose Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS) for this monumental task, yet t...
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6
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Reshad Noorzay
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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