Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
120
2:120
ولن ترضى عنك اليهود ولا النصارى حتى تتبع ملتهم قل ان هدى الله هو الهدى ولين اتبعت اهواءهم بعد الذي جاءك من العلم ما لك من الله من ولي ولا نصير ١٢٠
وَلَن تَرْضَىٰ عَنكَ ٱلْيَهُودُ وَلَا ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ ۗ قُلْ إِنَّ هُدَى ٱللَّهِ هُوَ ٱلْهُدَىٰ ۗ وَلَئِنِ ٱتَّبَعْتَ أَهْوَآءَهُم بَعْدَ ٱلَّذِى جَآءَكَ مِنَ ٱلْعِلْمِ ۙ مَا لَكَ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا نَصِيرٍ ١٢٠
وَلَن
تَرۡضَىٰ
عَنكَ
ٱلۡيَهُودُ
وَلَا
ٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
حَتَّىٰ
تَتَّبِعَ
مِلَّتَهُمۡۗ
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
هُدَى
ٱللَّهِ
هُوَ
ٱلۡهُدَىٰۗ
وَلَئِنِ
ٱتَّبَعۡتَ
أَهۡوَآءَهُم
بَعۡدَ
ٱلَّذِي
جَآءَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعِلۡمِ
مَا
لَكَ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
وَلِيّٖ
وَلَا
نَصِيرٍ
١٢٠
Orang-orang Yahudi dan Nasrani tidak sekali-kali akan bersetuju atau suka kepadamu (wahai Muhammad) sehingga engkau menurut ugama mereka (yang telah terpesong itu). Katakanlah (kepada mereka): "Sesungguhnya petunjuk Allah (ugama Islam itulah petunjuk yang benar". Dan demi sesungguhnya jika engkau menurut kehendak hawa nafsu mereka sesudah datangnya (wahyu yang memberi) pengetahuan kepadamu (tentang kebenaran), maka tiadalah engkau akan peroleh dari Allah (sesuatupun) yang dapat mengawal dan memberi pertolongan kepada mu.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
ekaterina myachina
Ikuti
5 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:120
The Only Guidance
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:120) through the Hadith
Acceptance brings comfort.
We all long to be accepted.
But it has never been the measure of truth.
Even the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was not promised everyone's approval.
Allah ﷻ says:
﴿وَلَن تَرْضَىٰ عَنكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلَا النَّصَارَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ﴾
"The Jews and the Christians will never be pleased with you until you follow their way."
Yet the ayah does not leave ou...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
9
0
Abdelrahman Badawy
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:120
There's a very important fallacy I want you to look out for: A lot of people equate freedom with degeneracy.
In other words, their criteria for assessing whether a person (or society) is free, is how widespread sin and hedonism is. In their eyes, a 'healthy' society must provide easy access to evil for us to consider it really free.
So for example, if a person uses their freedom on the weekend to go worship, they aren't really free. They're br...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
24
6
Jonala Vann
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:120
Once you know the Truth and turn from it, none can save you from Allah.
This is how I feel about reverting to Islam from Christianity.
How can I turn away from the Truth, there is nowhere left from me to turn.
If i was to walk away from Islam where would I go?
Certainly not backwards! And certainly not to any false religion.
So my only options is to stay and grow.
20
3
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya