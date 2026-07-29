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Al-Baqarah
112
2:112
بلى من اسلم وجهه لله وهو محسن فله اجره عند ربه ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ١١٢
بَلَىٰ مَنْ أَسْلَمَ وَجْهَهُۥ لِلَّهِ وَهُوَ مُحْسِنٌۭ فَلَهُۥٓ أَجْرُهُۥ عِندَ رَبِّهِۦ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ١١٢
بَلَىٰۚ
مَنۡ
أَسۡلَمَ
وَجۡهَهُۥ
لِلَّهِ
وَهُوَ
مُحۡسِنٞ
فَلَهُۥٓ
أَجۡرُهُۥ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِۦ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
١١٢
(Apa yang kamu katakan itu tidaklah benar) bahkan sesiapa yang menyerahkan dirinya kepada Allah (mematuhi perintahNya) sedang ia pula berusaha supaya baik amalannya, maka ia akan beroleh pahalanya di sisi Tuhannya dan tidaklah ada kebimbangan (dari berlakunya kejadian yang tidak baik) terhadap mereka, dan mereka pula tidak akan berdukacita.
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Naashia Mohamed
Ikuti
16 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:112
Reflecting on verse 112 of Surah Al-Baqarah, I’m reminded that submission to Allah isn’t just words or outward acts. Submission requires a full turning of the heart, mind, and will toward Him. It means trusting His wisdom, aligning my intentions and actions with His guidance, and accepting His decree with humility.
Looking at myself, I see where I still cling to control, seek comfort, or act without full awareness. True submission calls for pati...
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9
1
Mansoor Hoshmand
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:112
Allah SWT gives a special gift to people who shows excellence!
That gift is you will have a natural calm no matter what happens and will have a complete control over your negative emotions.
After all, negative, hopeless, disappointing feelings are what keeps us away from being someone who puts his 100 % and someone who will do wonders.
Shaitan rule is to imprison us with the negative emotions so that we cannot apply our potential we have insid...
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10
1
R. Ebied
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 10:62, 46:13, 2:277, 5:69, 2:112, 7:35, 2:274, 2:62, 2:38, 6:48, 39:61
Quranic Remedies to Overcome Fear and Sadness
Amidst difficult world news and tragedies as well as daily trials that we may experience, whom are those that can overcome fear and sadness, in this world and the next?
One of the ways these emotions are interpreted in the Quran is fear of what is yet to come and sadness is about what has passed in this world. While these verses don't negate the reality that we will feel fear or sadness as human be...
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26
1
Nadrah
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:112
I was reading this verse earlier today when it hits me, no matter how good and better you think you are in this worldly life, remember, that Allah loved it when you surrender yourself towards His path and do good. He then would lift up all the insecurities, fear and sadness from your life. Allah’s promises are true and fair. You reap what you sow. I know it’s hard to turn our back from all the pleasure the world promises but this life isn’t our f...
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4
2
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