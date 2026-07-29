Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
103
2:103
ولو انهم امنوا واتقوا لمثوبة من عند الله خير لو كانوا يعلمون ١٠٣
وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱتَّقَوْا۟ لَمَثُوبَةٌۭ مِّنْ عِندِ ٱللَّهِ خَيْرٌۭ ۖ لَّوْ كَانُوا۟ يَعْلَمُونَ ١٠٣
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّهُمۡ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱتَّقَوۡاْ
لَمَثُوبَةٞ
مِّنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
خَيۡرٞۚ
لَّوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٠٣
Dan kalau sebenarnya mereka itu tetap beriman dan bertaqwa (nescaya mereka akan mendapat pahala); sesungguhnya pahala dari sisi Allah itu adalah lebih baik, kalau mereka mengetahui.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Aireen Akter
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 29:64, 39:26, 16:95, 71:4, 68:33, 29:16, 16:41, 2:103, 9:41
❝. . . if only you knew!❞
❝. . . if only they knew!❞
These rhetorical expressions recur in the Qur'an multiple times. In the fast-moving world, they are like pause buttons that freeze you all of a sudden. And from the crevices of your heart comes into being an indescribable range of emotions— are you worried? ashamed? miserable? Perhaps layers of remorse accumulate sooner than you realize. You can't respond to that deep a statement without a s...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
5
6
tareq abed
Ikuti
8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:101-103
It is from the divine wisdom and of the universal laws of Allah that the one who leaves that which benefits him will be busied with that which harms him and will bring him no benefit. So whoever leaves the worship of the most merciful will be tested with the worship of false gods and whoever leaves the love and fear of God will be tested with the love and fear of other than God. And whoever leaves humbling themselves for God will be forced to...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
14
0
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya