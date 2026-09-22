Ma'arif al-Qur'an Tafsir: Al-'Ankabuut Ayah 67

أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا أَنَّا جَعَلْنَا حَرَمًا آمِنًا (Did they not see that We have made a peaceful sanctuary حَرَم[ haram ] - 67). In the preceding verses it was described that the deeds and actions of the infidels were foolish and irrational. On the one hand, they accept Allah as the sole Creator and master of everything, and on the other they associate their self-chiseled idols with Him. Then, it is not that they just believe Him to be the sole Creator of everything, but they know well that it is only He who brings them out safely from all types of calamities. But after achieving deliverance, they get involved again in associating their idols with Him. Some disbelievers in Makkah used to put forward the plea that although they accepted Islam as the true faith, but if they were converted to it and followed its tenets, they would be risking their lives against the Arab world, who were deadly against Islam. If they became Muslims, the Arabs would pounce upon them and kill them. (Ruh) In reply to this, Allah Ta’ ala said that this was also a bogus excuse, because He had accorded such an honour and eminence to Makkans, that is not available to any people living anywhere in the world. He had made the entire land of Makkah حَرَم haram. All Arabs respected حَرَم haram, whether they were believers or infidels. They all believed that killing was not allowed there. It was not only the killing and fighting that was banned in the حَرَم haram but the hunting and cutting of trees too were not permitted. If any stranger entered the حَرَم haram, his life would be completely secured. Therefore, putting forward the risk of life as justification for non-acceptance of Islam was only a lame excuse.