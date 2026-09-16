Tazkirul Quran Tafsir: Al-Anbiyaa' Ayah 89

Prophets are those on whom God has bestowed His special Grace. A most prominent personal characteristic of theirs is that their endeavours are directed not towards the attainment of worldly goals but towards the attainment of things that are valuable from the viewpoint of the Hereafter. They have discovered the Majesty of God to the extent that in their eyes He is everything and nothing else matters. In every circumstance they opt for the path of modesty and humility. These qualities were found in full measure in Zachariah (Zakariyya) and other prophets. On this account, God blessed them with His special grace. Common believers too will be entitled to God’s succour and His blessings, provided that they possess the aforesaid qualities.