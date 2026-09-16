Tazkirul Quran Tafsir: Al-Anbiyaa' Ayah 46

‘I warn you only through the Revelation’ means warning people with the help of arguments. The giver of the call for the Truth always supports his statements with convincing arguments and people are required to recognise the truth solely on the basis of his reasoning. Those who are blind and deaf to arguments, are jerked into awareness only when God’s power reveals itself openly after their death. Every arrogant and vain person will thereupon admit the Truth. But the acceptance of Truth at that stage will be of no avail.