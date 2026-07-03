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Al-An'aam
120
6:120
وذروا ظاهر الاثم وباطنه ان الذين يكسبون الاثم سيجزون بما كانوا يقترفون ١٢٠
وَذَرُوا۟ ظَـٰهِرَ ٱلْإِثْمِ وَبَاطِنَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَكْسِبُونَ ٱلْإِثْمَ سَيُجْزَوْنَ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَقْتَرِفُونَ ١٢٠
وَذَرُواْ
ظَٰهِرَ
ٱلۡإِثۡمِ
وَبَاطِنَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَكۡسِبُونَ
ٱلۡإِثۡمَ
سَيُجۡزَوۡنَ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَقۡتَرِفُونَ
١٢٠
Dan tinggalkanlah kamu dosa yang nyata dan yang tersembunyi. Kerana sesungguhnya orang-orang yang berusaha melakukan dosa, mereka akan dibalas dengan apa yang mereka telah lakukan.
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Zufisha Khaleel
Ikuti
18 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 6:120
Bismillah..
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
I hope you all are in well-being and I am also fine, Alhamdulillah!
Day: 8
Parah: 8
Surah Al-An'am, Ayat no 120
“And leave both the apparent and hidden sins. Indeed, those who earn sin will be recompensed for what they used to commit.”
Even today while revising the Parah, I received many reminders, but this ayah touched me according to the Ramadan theme, because shaitan is restrained, so this...
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3
0
Khadejah Mehmood
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 66:8, 6:120
In the name of Allah,the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
Sincerity and Commitment🧡:
For the past months, I struggled to make consistent efforts for Allah Ta’ala, whether it was in salah or other commitments. I was constantly searching for answers outwardly—making tawbah, reading the Quran—but my heart wasn’t at peace. I couldn’t connect with the Quran on a deeper level.
Reflecting on my past actions, my daily routine, and my overall b...
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12
5
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