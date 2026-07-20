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Al-Ahzaab
9
33:9
يا ايها الذين امنوا اذكروا نعمة الله عليكم اذ جاءتكم جنود فارسلنا عليهم ريحا وجنودا لم تروها وكان الله بما تعملون بصيرا ٩
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَةَ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ إِذْ جَآءَتْكُمْ جُنُودٌۭ فَأَرْسَلْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحًۭا وَجُنُودًۭا لَّمْ تَرَوْهَا ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرًا ٩
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَةَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
إِذۡ
جَآءَتۡكُمۡ
جُنُودٞ
فَأَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
رِيحٗا
وَجُنُودٗا
لَّمۡ
تَرَوۡهَاۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرًا
٩
Wahai orang-orang yang beriman, kenangkanlah nikmat Allah yang dilimpahkanNya kepada kamu. Semasa kamu didatangi tentera (Al-Ahzaab), lalu Kami hantarkan kepada mereka angin ribut (yang kencang) serta angkatan tentera (dari malaikat) yang kamu tidak dapat melihatnya. Dan (ingatlah) Allah sentiasa melihat apa yang kamu lakukan.
Tafsir
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Aa
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Ikuti
45 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 33:9
Bismillah
'O you who believe, remember the favor of Allah upon you when the forces came against you…' This verse is not just about a battle, it is about memory. Gratitude lives in memory. To remember the trench is to remember that moment when everything seemed lost—when hunger gnawed at your stomach, when cold cut your skin, when enemies outnumbered you three to one, when betrayal broke your trust—yet Allah was with you. He sent a wind to scatt...
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Beenish Ameen
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 33:9
This verse reminds us of a profound truth:
We often cannot perceive how Allah helps us through challenges.
His assistance comes in ways beyond our understanding, yet He sees every struggle, every effort, and every tear.
We can't see the intricate ways He pulls the strings for us, and because of that, we often forget the countless blessings we enjoy daily.
When things go well, we credit our hard work. When things fall apart, we question our...
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