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Al-Ahzaab
8
33:8
ليسال الصادقين عن صدقهم واعد للكافرين عذابا اليما ٨
لِّيَسْـَٔلَ ٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ عَن صِدْقِهِمْ ۚ وَأَعَدَّ لِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًۭا ٨
لِّيَسۡـَٔلَ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
عَن
صِدۡقِهِمۡۚ
وَأَعَدَّ
لِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
عَذَابًا
أَلِيمٗا
٨
(Tuhan berbuat demikian) supaya Ia menyoal orang-orang yang benar beriman tentang kebenaran iman mereka (untuk menyempurnakan balasan baik mereka); dan (sebaliknya) Ia telah menyediakan bagi orang-orang yang kafir, azab seksa yang tidak terperi sakitnya.
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Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 33:8
Allah says in surah al-Ahzab [33]:
[لِّيَسْأَلَ الصَّادِقِينَ عَن صِدْقِهِمْ]
'That He may question the truthful ones about their truthfulness.' [8]
In one of his writings, ibn al-Qayyim commented on this by writing:
[فإذا سئل الصادقون وحوسبوا على صدقهم، فما الظن بالكاذبين]
So if the ones who acknowledged the truth will be held back to be questioned about their truthfulness, then what about the deniers of the truth?
[Ighatah al-Lahfan 1/83]
12
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Ikuti
45 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
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