Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzaab
66
33:66
يوم تقلب وجوههم في النار يقولون يا ليتنا اطعنا الله واطعنا الرسولا ٦٦
يَوْمَ تُقَلَّبُ وُجُوهُهُمْ فِى ٱلنَّارِ يَقُولُونَ يَـٰلَيْتَنَآ أَطَعْنَا ٱللَّهَ وَأَطَعْنَا ٱلرَّسُولَا۠ ٦٦
يَوۡمَ
تُقَلَّبُ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
يَقُولُونَ
يَٰلَيۡتَنَآ
أَطَعۡنَا
ٱللَّهَ
وَأَطَعۡنَا
ٱلرَّسُولَا۠
٦٦
Pada masa muka mereka dibalik-balikkan dalam neraka, mereka berkata (dengan sesalnya): "Alangkah baiknya kalau kami dahulu (semasa di dunia) taat kepada Allah serta taat kepada Rasul Allah.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Quranly Reminder
Ikuti
32 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 33:66-67
The day of judgement will have many people who will regret their actions and wished that they had obeyed Allah and the Prophet ﷺ.
You need to choose your friends and close ones wisely. We are in control of ourselves. We can’t blame others for our own wrongdoings.
Have good company, those who will remind you of Allah and remember you in times of need.
Those who you call your “best friend”, are they bringing you closer to Allah or away from Him...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
7
0
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya