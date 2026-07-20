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Al-Ahzaab
48
33:48
ولا تطع الكافرين والمنافقين ودع اذاهم وتوكل على الله وكفى بالله وكيلا ٤٨
وَلَا تُطِعِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ وَٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ وَدَعْ أَذَىٰهُمْ وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَكَفَىٰ بِٱللَّهِ وَكِيلًۭا ٤٨
وَلَا
تُطِعِ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
وَٱلۡمُنَٰفِقِينَ
وَدَعۡ
أَذَىٰهُمۡ
وَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَكَفَىٰ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكِيلٗا
٤٨
Dan janganlah engkau menurut kehendak orang-orang kafir dan orang-orang munafik dan janganlah engkau hiraukan usikan dan celaan mereka, serta berserahlah kepada Allah (memelihara keadaanmu); dan cukuplah Allah menjadi Pelindung (yang menyelamatkanmu).
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Rahmat Eyinfunjowo
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 33:48
I love how Allah asks us to overlook the annoyances of the disbelievers - right after a firm instruction to not yield to them.
While we are to remain patient and ignore the trivial annoyances that may come from them, it is clear that we must not follow in their ways of kufr.
Then, the verse ends with asking the believers to 'put their trust in Allah, for He is the best disposer of affairs'. Allah, in His infinite Knowledge knows that we will a...
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Rushana Roberts
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 33:47-48
Asalaamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatuh
A new beginning for me is when Allahu Ta'ala gives me life after death every day when I awake from sleep, from one salaah to another. As every second of our lives is a step closer to Death. Can we say that we are absolutely prepared?
A new beginning is not this life but what Allah has prepared for the most grateful, patient, obedient, and humble. Are we ready, you will be with the ONE you love........
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