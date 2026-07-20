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Al-Ahzaab
27
33:27
واورثكم ارضهم وديارهم واموالهم وارضا لم تطيوها وكان الله على كل شيء قديرا ٢٧
وَأَوْرَثَكُمْ أَرْضَهُمْ وَدِيَـٰرَهُمْ وَأَمْوَٰلَهُمْ وَأَرْضًۭا لَّمْ تَطَـُٔوهَا ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرًۭا ٢٧
وَأَوۡرَثَكُمۡ
أَرۡضَهُمۡ
وَدِيَٰرَهُمۡ
وَأَمۡوَٰلَهُمۡ
وَأَرۡضٗا
لَّمۡ
تَطَـُٔوهَاۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٗا
٢٧
Dan Ia menjadikan kamu mewarisi tanah-tanah dan rumah-rumah serta harta benda mereka, dan juga tanah-tanah (di negeri-negeri lain) yang belum kamu menjejaknya. Dan (ingatlah) adalah Allah Maha Kuasa atas tiap-tiap sesuatu.
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Razia Zahra
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
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