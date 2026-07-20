Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzaab
25
33:25
ورد الله الذين كفروا بغيظهم لم ينالوا خيرا وكفى الله المومنين القتال وكان الله قويا عزيزا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ بِغَيْظِهِمْ لَمْ يَنَالُوا۟ خَيْرًۭا ۚ وَكَفَى ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٱلْقِتَالَ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ قَوِيًّا عَزِيزًۭا ٢٥
وَرَدَّ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
بِغَيۡظِهِمۡ
لَمۡ
يَنَالُواْ
خَيۡرٗاۚ
وَكَفَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
ٱلۡقِتَالَۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَوِيًّا
عَزِيزٗا
٢٥
Dan Allah telah menghalau kembali (angkatan tentera) orang-orang yang kafir itu (ke tempat masing-masing) dengan keadaan mereka geram marah (kerana gagal dan hampa), mereka tidak mendapat sebarang keuntungan. Dan Allah selamatkan orang-orang yang beriman dari bencana menghadapi peperangan itu. Dan (ingatlah) adalah Allah Maha Kuat, lagi Maha Kuasa.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Umm-e- Hanum
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 33:25, 20:8
﷽
Names are our foremost introduction through which we build connections and remember each other, but what about the names of Allah SWT, for HIM are the all beautiful names. Think about the beautiful name of Allah SWT, ٱلْقَوِيُّ meaning the one who commands all power and whose strength is unparalleled to anything else. His strength is truly unlimited and inexhaustible. Man's strength does not compare to that of Allah the Almighty.
This name is...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
6
0
Razia Zahra
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
10
3
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya