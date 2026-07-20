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Al-Ahzaab
15
33:15
ولقد كانوا عاهدوا الله من قبل لا يولون الادبار وكان عهد الله مسيولا ١٥
وَلَقَدْ كَانُوا۟ عَـٰهَدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ مِن قَبْلُ لَا يُوَلُّونَ ٱلْأَدْبَـٰرَ ۚ وَكَانَ عَهْدُ ٱللَّهِ مَسْـُٔولًۭا ١٥
وَلَقَدۡ
كَانُواْ
عَٰهَدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
لَا
يُوَلُّونَ
ٱلۡأَدۡبَٰرَۚ
وَكَانَ
عَهۡدُ
ٱللَّهِ
مَسۡـُٔولٗا
١٥
Pada hal sesungguhnya mereka telahpun mengikat janji dengan Allah sebelum itu, iaitu mereka tidak akan berpaling undur (dari medan perang yang mereka hadiri). Dan (ingatlah) janji setia dengan Allah itu akan ditanya kelak (tentang penyempurnaannya).
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Ikuti
44 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
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