Ma'arif al-Qur'an Tafsir: Adz-Dzaariyaat Ayah 57

مَا أُرِيدُ مِنْهُم مِّن رِّزْقٍ (I do not want any sustenance from them, nor do I want them to feed Me...51:57). It means that by creating jinn and mankind, Allah does not stand in need of them, so that they will have to produce sustenance for Him or for themselves or for any of His other creations or that they earn to feed Him. This has been stated according to the general trend of people. The most affluent of men buys a slave and spends on him not for nothing, but he has an underlying purpose: He expects the slaves to work for him, help him in his tasks, fulfill his needs and earn livelihood for his master. Allah is immaculate, pure and above all these things. In creating human beings, He does not profit or benefit anything.