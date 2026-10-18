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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Maryam Ayah 58
Maryam
58
19:58
اولايك الذين انعم الله عليهم من النبيين من ذرية ادم وممن حملنا مع نوح ومن ذرية ابراهيم واسراييل وممن هدينا واجتبينا اذا تتلى عليهم ايات الرحمان خروا سجدا وبكيا ۩ ٥٨
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَنْعَمَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْهِم مِّنَ ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ مِن ذُرِّيَّةِ ءَادَمَ وَمِمَّنْ حَمَلْنَا مَعَ نُوحٍۢ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّةِ إِبْرَٰهِيمَ وَإِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ وَمِمَّنْ هَدَيْنَا وَٱجْتَبَيْنَآ ۚ إِذَا تُتْلَىٰ عَلَيْهِمْ ءَايَـٰتُ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ خَرُّوا۟ سُجَّدًۭا وَبُكِيًّۭا ۩ ٥٨
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ﱶ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﱷ
أَنۡعَمَ
ﱸ
ٱللَّهُ
ﱹ
عَلَيۡهِم
ﱺ
مِّنَ
ﱻ
ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ
ﱼ
مِن
ﱽ
ذُرِّيَّةِ
ﱾ
ءَادَمَ
ﱿ
وَمِمَّنۡ
ﲀ
حَمَلۡنَا
ﲁ
مَعَ
ﲂ
نُوحٖ
ﲃ
وَمِن
ﲄ
ذُرِّيَّةِ
ﲅ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
ﲆ
وَإِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ﲇ
وَمِمَّنۡ
ﲈ
هَدَيۡنَا
ﲉ
وَٱجۡتَبَيۡنَآۚ
ﲊﲋ
إِذَا
ﲌ
تُتۡلَىٰ
ﲍ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ﲎ
ءَايَٰتُ
ﲏ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
ﲐ
خَرُّواْۤ
ﲑﲒ
سُجَّدٗاۤ
ﲓﲔ
وَبُكِيّٗا ۩
ﲕﲖ
٥٨
ﲗ
Those were ˹some of˺ the prophets who Allah has blessed from among the descendants of Adam, and of those We carried with Noah ˹in the Ark˺, and of the descendants of Abraham and Israel,
1
and of those We ˹rightly˺ guided and chose. Whenever the revelations of the Most Compassionate were recited to them, they fell down, prostrating and weeping.
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