Moses, while on his way from Midian to Egypt, passed by the Mount of Tur where God honoured him with prophethood. In every period in the past God selected his messengers (prophets) and entrusted them with His messages. These messages were always sent through the Angel Gabriel. But, in the case of Moses, he was given exceptional treatment, as God talked directly to him. Moreover, Moses was granted a special provision in that God appointed another prophet, Aaron, to assist him. The reason for this special consideration might have been the exceptional circumstances under which he was required to perform his prophetic mission: on the one hand, he had to confront a tyrant, Pharaoh, and on the other, the community of Jews, which had reached the last stage of degradation. God’s Mercy and Help in such abundant measure are bestowed only on His prophets, though God favours his other faithful subjects in the same manner, albeit in varying degrees. God inspires them with divine guidance so that they may perform the task assigned to them. He instills His ideas in their minds. He arranges for them special support the like of which is not available to anybody under ordinary circumstances.