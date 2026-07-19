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Luqman
9
31:9
خالدين فيها وعد الله حقا وهو العزيز الحكيم ٩
خَـٰلِدِينَ فِيهَا ۖ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقًّۭا ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٩
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهَاۖ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٗاۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٩
staying there forever. Allah’s promise is true. And He is the Almighty, All-Wise.
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