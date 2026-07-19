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Luqman
15
31:15
وان جاهداك على ان تشرك بي ما ليس لك به علم فلا تطعهما وصاحبهما في الدنيا معروفا واتبع سبيل من اناب الي ثم الي مرجعكم فانبيكم بما كنتم تعملون ١٥
وَإِن جَـٰهَدَاكَ عَلَىٰٓ أَن تُشْرِكَ بِى مَا لَيْسَ لَكَ بِهِۦ عِلْمٌۭ فَلَا تُطِعْهُمَا ۖ وَصَاحِبْهُمَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا مَعْرُوفًۭا ۖ وَٱتَّبِعْ سَبِيلَ مَنْ أَنَابَ إِلَىَّ ۚ ثُمَّ إِلَىَّ مَرْجِعُكُمْ فَأُنَبِّئُكُم بِمَا كُنتُمْ تَعْمَلُونَ ١٥
وَإِن
جَٰهَدَاكَ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
تُشۡرِكَ
بِي
مَا
لَيۡسَ
لَكَ
بِهِۦ
عِلۡمٞ
فَلَا
تُطِعۡهُمَاۖ
وَصَاحِبۡهُمَا
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
مَعۡرُوفٗاۖ
وَٱتَّبِعۡ
سَبِيلَ
مَنۡ
أَنَابَ
إِلَيَّۚ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيَّ
مَرۡجِعُكُمۡ
فَأُنَبِّئُكُم
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
١٥
But if they pressure you to associate with Me what you have no knowledge of,
1
do not obey them. Still keep their company in this world courteously, and follow the way of those who turn to Me ˹in devotion˺. Then to Me you will ˹all˺ return, and then I will inform you of what you used to do.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Munther El-Alami
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 31:12-19
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
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