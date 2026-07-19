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1
31:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمٓ
١
Alif-Lãm-Mĩm.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
R. Ebied
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2 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 7:156, 14:7, 21:107, 31:1-3, 31:10, 1:7, 39:6
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
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